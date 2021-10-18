Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 87,564 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,564 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.72% of BOX worth $29,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

BOX stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,090. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

