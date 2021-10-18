Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $409.93 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.