Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,657,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.6% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,981,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,704 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,485,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,612,000 after acquiring an additional 62,856 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $595.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

