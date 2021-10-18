Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,866 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

