Vanguard Group Inc. Has $550.96 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $550,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NEO opened at $43.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

