Jump Financial LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $77,857,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $319.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

