Jump Financial LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 375,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 94,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLD. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $16.26 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,236,705 in the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

