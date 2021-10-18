Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Declines By 31.6%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $8.85 on Monday. Starpharma has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

