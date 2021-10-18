Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.