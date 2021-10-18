Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,371 VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

