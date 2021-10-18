Jump Financial LLC Acquires 14,100 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

