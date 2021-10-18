Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $22.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

AGTI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

