Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.92. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $19.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

NYSE PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

