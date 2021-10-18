SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

SSEZY stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $1.0679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.38%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

