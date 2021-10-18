Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,270 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CBD. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.