Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

