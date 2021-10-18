7,737 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,622,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,272,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,535,000 after acquiring an additional 328,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.