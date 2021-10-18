QS Investors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

