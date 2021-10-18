QS Investors LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,876.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDYN stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.