Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $163,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 911.2% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 220,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 198,642 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

