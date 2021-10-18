Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 928 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Docebo were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCBO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

DCBO opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

