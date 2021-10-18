Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,233 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

