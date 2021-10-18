QS Investors LLC Sells 187,060 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,060 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CIT Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CIT Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CIT Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

CIT opened at $52.70 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

