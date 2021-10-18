CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.