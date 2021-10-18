Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $409.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.