California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,681 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.33 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

