California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.26 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $28,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.61 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.