JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $187.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.