Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $77,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

