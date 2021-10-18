Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

