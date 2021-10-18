$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.65. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALY opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

