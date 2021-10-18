Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 233.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

