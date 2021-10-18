Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Target Price at C$16.06

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,269.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.31.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

