Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price at $151.51

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $107.48 on Friday. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allakos by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $5,115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

