ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 52.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

