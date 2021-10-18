Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Daktronics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 86.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $5.45 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

