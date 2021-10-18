Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,233,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,090 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $15.96 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

