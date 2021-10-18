Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Archrock by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.