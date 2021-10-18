LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 153.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.80% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

