LPL Financial LLC Acquires 170,275 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,542 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,634,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.