LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $429.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

