Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 604 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Atmos Energy worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

