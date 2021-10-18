LPL Financial LLC Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $168.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

