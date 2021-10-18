Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.