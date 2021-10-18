Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,996,000 after buying an additional 549,903 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,342,000 after buying an additional 373,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

OTEX stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

