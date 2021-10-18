Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,289 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $89,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $446,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 296.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

