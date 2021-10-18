Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 16,269 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Trip.com Group worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

