Axa S.A. Sells 9,500 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 49.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SHAK. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.