Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $30,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

