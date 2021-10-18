Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GABC stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.